Search continues for missing Dakota County woman

article

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as they search for a woman reported missing over the weekend.

Nicole "Nikki" Anderson, 56, was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving her home in Randolph Township on foot. Randolph Township is just west of Cannon Falls and north of Lake Byllesby.

Authorities say she did not take her phone, wallet, glasses, or medication, and has not been heard from since. She was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, sandals, and a long gray sweater/shirt.

Monday, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said they had completed a search of the area around Anderson’s home and continue to follow up on leads.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 651-438-TIPS or email crimeandwarranttips@co.dakota.mn.us, referencing case number 24-000819.