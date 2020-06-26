COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Young adults make up largest percentage of confirmed cases, no new deaths

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths. The last time the state did not report any new deaths was June 21.

766 total deaths, 3,351 hospitalizations and 26,747 positive test results have been reported to date. 507,168 negative test results have been reported, too.

The age group with the most confirmed cases is from ages 20 to 29 years old, making up 21 percent of the cases. The next highest age group is 30 to 39 years old with 18 percent of the confirmed cases.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.