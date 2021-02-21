COVID-19 in Wisconsin: No new deaths reported Sunday

article

The state of Wisconsin reported no new COVID-19 deaths Sunday for the first time since September 2020.

The zero new COVID-19 deaths keeps the pandemic death toll at 6,284 and brings the 7-day death increase average to 17.

The new case average continued its decline Sunday, reaching 610, the lowest mark since July 9, 2020.

The dip in cases is due, in part, to a decreasing test positivity average. That metric was 2.7 percent Sunday.

In hospitals, 80 percent of COVID-19 beds are full as of Sunday. 26 percent of all COVID-19 hospitalizations are ICU patients, a total of 96 people.

Vaccines in Wisconsin

Advertisement

Statewide, 13.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That is a total of 798,274 people.

45.9 percent of people over 65 years of age have received the first dose, but only 10.4 percent of people aged 65 or more have received both doses.

5.8 percent of the entire population have received both doses, a total of 337,511 people.

The pandemic so far

The state of Wisconsin said it has discovered a COVID-19 variant in a patient. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the strain, referred to as B.1.1.7, was identified in a Wisconsin patient Jan. 12.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1. However, on February 4, the state's legislature voted to repeal Evers' order. That same day, Governor Evers issued a new mask mandate order, keeping the mandate in effect.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.