Minnesota meth ring: Man with Sinaloa Cartel ties convicted of drug trafficking

The Brief Eric Anthony Rodriguez has been found guilty of operating a methamphetamine trafficking operation throughout Minnesota. Authorities believe that his involvement with the Diaz-Aguilar Drug Trafficking Organization operated across the state. Law enforcement seized significant amounts of drugs and cash as part of his arrest.



A major methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy linked to the Sinaloa Cartel has led to the conviction of one man who authorities believe helped run the operation in Minnesota.

Minnesota meth ring bust

What we know:

Eric Anthony Rodriguez, age 47, was found guilty in U.S. District Court of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with intent to distribute.

Authorities say that Rodriguez is the fifth person convicted in connection to the Diaz-Aguilar Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), led by Erick Emilio Diaz-Aguilar.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, the DTO distributed large quantities of methamphetamine throughout Minnesota between April 2024 and March 2025.

A coordinated traffic stop in November 2025 led to the seizure of three pounds of methamphetamine from Rodriguez after search warrants conducted in Columbia Heights, Hastings and Rochester.

In total, law enforcement has seized roughly 60 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,500 fentanyl pills and more than $20,000 in cash as part of their investigation.