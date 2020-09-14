COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 19 percent of tests return positive Monday as case spike continues

The state of Wisconsin's high percent positive rate continued Monday with 19.7 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive in the last day.

The previous high was Sunday, when that rate peaked at 20.5 percent. The 7-day average is now 14.9 percent, another high.

COVID-19 cases by day in the state of Wisconsin. (Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

771 of 3,920 tests returned in the last 24 hours were positive, bringing the total positive cases during the pandemic to 89,956. Of those, 78,527 have recovered from the virus, 6,350 have been hospitalized and 1,210 have died to date.

The average single-day case increase over the last seven days is 1,170, the highest rate of the pandemic. Four of the last seven days have seen more than 1,000 new cases reported.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic, laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence are required as of Saturday, Aug. 1.

Advertisement

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.