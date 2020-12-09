COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Key metrics shows declines in positives, but death numbers remain high

While COVID-19 case positives are declining according to two key metrics in the state of Wisconsin, the state reported one of its deadliest days of the pandemic Wednesday.

The 7-day case positivity rate average dipped below 30 percent to 29.5 Wednesday, continuing a downward trend over the last five days. Over the last four days, the 7-day case increase average also showed declines, getting down to 3,853 Wednesday.

While those statistics declined, the state reported 81 new deaths, keeping the 7-day average at 55 for the second straight day. It was one of the top 10 deadliest days of the pandemic and the average is tied for its third highest mark since March.

State statistics show 85 percent of COVID-19 beds are full as of Wednesday. 1,700 beds are open for new patients. 325 ICU patients were reported, or 21 percent of all hospitalizations.

The pandemic so far

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended until November 21. Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.