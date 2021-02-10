Expand / Collapse search
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: COVID-19 cases, deaths, hospitalizations continue to decline

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated 8 mins ago
(Wisconsin Department of Health Services)

(FOX 9) - Key metrics tracking the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Wisconsin are continuing to trend down as more vulnerable Americans are vaccinated.

Most numbers have been trending in the right direction since a small spike that followed the holidays.

Currently, the seven-day average for new cases is at 806, the lowest number since early September. The average for death is also at its lowest level since October.

Saturday, the state reported 752 new cases, ten new deaths, and 71 new hospitalizations from the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 6,161 people have died from the disease while 536,864 (96.8 percent) of the total 554,800 confirmed cases are considered recovered.

The pandemic so far

The state of Wisconsin said it has discovered a COVID-19 variant in a patient. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, the strain, referred to as B.1.1.7, was identified in a Wisconsin patient Jan. 12.

COVID-19 infections can often go undetected and be asymptomatic; laboratory-confirmed tests only represent a fraction of actual COVID-19 cases. A study from the Journal of the American Medical Association estimated that actual cases in some instances were six to 24 times greater than reported cases.

Why doctors say it’s still important to wear a mask after you get vaccinated

As more people are vaccinated for COVID-19, doctors are stressing the continued importance of masks and social distancing. Dr. Abe Jacob from M Health Fairview joined the Buzz with more on why you'll still want to mask up after you get your vaccination.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an indoor mask mandate for people over the age of 5, which he extended.  Face coverings while indoors except at a private residence have been required since Aug. 1. However, on February 4, the state's Legislature voted to repeal Evers' order. That same day, Governor Evers issued a new mask mandate order, keeping the mandate in effect.

Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but on May 13, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effectively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25. In October, a judge did however allow Evers' mask mandate to remain in effect.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

For more information, go to the state health department's website.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first. 

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.