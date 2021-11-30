COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,500 in Minnesota

More than 1,500 people are now hospitalized from COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to data released by the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to the state, 1,532 people are now in the hospital due to COVID-19 symptoms - a high not seen since early December. Last November is when Minnesota saw its hospitalization peak, with more than 1,800 hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations - in combination with staffing shortages - have created a crisis for hospitals, forcing the state to bring in military members to help shore up staff at hospitals in the metro.

At the same time, the state crossed another threshold this weekend: More than 1 million Minnesotans have received their booster shots That accounts for about 33 percent of fully-vaccinated in Minnesota.

Positivity rate falls

While hospitalizations continue to rise, the seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is down to 9.4 percent, which marks the second straight week it has fallen modestly. However, it remains well in the range for concern, above the 5 percent threshold.

While the holiday last week has impacted case reporting numbers, COVID-19 case growth has flattened statewide since late October.