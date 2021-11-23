Minnesota expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Health is expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 as the state deals with a surge in infections.

MDH is adding 140 more appointments a week at its monoclonal antibody treatment clinic in St. Paul while M Health Fairview is adding more than double that amount at its Columbia Heights clinic.

Gov. Tim Walz said this will result in a 50% capacity increase for treatments in the Twin Cities metro.

Monoclonal antibody treatments are for people dealing with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days and for those who are at high risk of their illness sending them to the hospital.