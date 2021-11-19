COVID-19 boosters now available to all adults in Minnesota

Minnesota will now administer COVID-19 booster shots to all adults that are fully vaccinated, following the eligibility expansion from federal public health officials.

The expansion coincides with the announcement Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots to all U.S. adults. The expansion of eligibility will allow more Minnesotans to get their booster shots sooner, to be more protected as COVID surges and winter and holiday celebrations arrive.

"We will always prioritize the safety of Minnesotans—and right now, in the middle of a surge in cases, that means opening up booster doses to all adults," said Governor Walz in the press release. "Cases are rising, community spread is high, and Minnesotans are moving indoors for the winter as the weather gets colder and the holidays approach. Health officials and researchers agree that booster shots help increase protection against COVID-19. Now is the time for Minnesota adults to roll up their sleeves and get their booster shot when they’re due."

On Monday, Minnesota became the nation's worst COVID hotspot, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Northern states are dealing with surges now, flipping the map since southern states dealt with outbreaks this summer. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters Tuesday afternoon that is why the eligibility expansion is necessary.

Anyone 18 or older who finished their Pfizer or Moderna vaccine doses at least six months ago can get their COVID-19 booster shot. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster shot at least two months after their initial shot.

Find a location to get your booster shot by clicking here.

Advertisement

RELATED: Feds sending emergency medical teams to Minnesota to deal with COVID outbreak