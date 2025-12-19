Civil rights leader Ron Edwards honored by Minneapolis Fire Department

The Brief A honor for a civil rights icon who helped change the face of the Minneapolis Fire Department. Ron Edwards helped implement a consent decree that racially integrated the department in the 1970s. Now a bronze plaque dedicated to Edwards will hang outside MFD Station One in Downtown Minneapolis.



Decades after his efforts changed the Minneapolis Fire Department, city leaders want to keep Ron Edwards' legacy alive.

He made a difference

What we know:

For Charles Rucker, Ron Edwards was a mentor, a friend and like a second father.

So it's fitting Rucker was on hand for an honor for Edwards decades in the making.

"It means a lot because he paved the way for a lot of us to come on the job," said Rucker, president of the Minneapolis African-American Professional Firefighters Association.

‘Well-deserved’

The backstory:

The city unveiled a rendering of a bronze plaque at Minneapolis Fire Station One dedicated to Edwards, who passed away five years ago.

City leaders say he led the effort to desegregate the fire department which resulted in the hiring of African-American firefighters in the 1970s and female firefighters in the 80s.

"Without his efforts, we probably wouldn't have minorities or certainly don't have as many in the police department. We don't have any minorities and certainly not as many as on the fire department," said Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

Edwards served as the president of the Minneapolis Urban League, and was on dozens of civic boards including the Minneapolis Civil Rights Commission and the Minneapolis NAACP.

City leaders say he fought for racial equality, social justice and for people to be treated fairly regardless of the color of their skin.

"I think he's probably one of the greatest civil rights activists for the city of Minneapolis in its history," said Tyner.

Continuing his legacy

What they're saying:

Now roughly 80 of the department's 437 firefighters are Black and there have been two Black chiefs.

But they say none of that would have happened without Edwards.

"Long overdue. I wish it would have happened when he was here, and then he would have seen the love that everybody has of his hard work," said Rucker.

The fire department ran into some supply chain issues, but when it's done, the bronze plaque of Edwards will hang on a wall outside Fire Station One, under a light, so people can see it and read about his contributions 24 hours a day.