North Minneapolis ICE shooting: Children hospitalized after flash bang, tear gas hits van

A family was caught in clashes between protesters and law enforcement during protests in north Minneapolis, leading to three of their six children, including a 6-month-old baby, being hospitalized.

Children hurt in north Minneapolis protest

What they're saying:

The father, Shawn Jackson, told a FOX 9 reporter at the scene his children were hurt when a flash bang detonated nearby. He says the blasts were strong enough to set off his vehicle's air bags.

"Officers threw flash bangs and tear gas in my car. I got six kids in the car […] My 6-month-old can't even breathe. This was flipped over," Shawn said, holding up his child’s car seat. "My car filled with tear gas, I'm trying to pull my kids from the car."

His wife, Destiny Jackson, told FOX 9 their 6-month-old infant stopped breathing and lost consciousness. She then performed CPR on her baby while others poured milk on her other children in an effort to neutralize the tear gas.

Three of children, including the baby, were then taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment. All of the children are between 6 months old and 11 years old.

Destiny says they have never gone out to protest, but this incident has given her the drive to do so.

"My kids were innocent, I was innocent, my husband was innocent, this shouldn't have happened," Destiny said. "We were just trying to go home."

North Minneapolis ICE shooting prompts protests

The backstory:

Protesters began gathering at the scene of the shooting just minutes after it happened.

A video spread on social media is believed to show the immediate, chaotic aftermath of the shooting, with the man calling 911 to say he was shot in the leg.

Minneapolis police say the demonstrations turned violent, with some people throwing fireworks, rocks and chunks of ice at police and federal agents.

Officers then deployed tear gas and flash bangs in an effort to disperse the crowd, which grew into the hundreds.