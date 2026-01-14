Minneapolis ICE shooting: Video claims to show man shot by ICE calling for help

The Brief A video shared by a Minnesota senator claims to show the moments after a man was shot by an ICE agent. The man and his family appear to be calling for help after he was shot in the leg. The Department of Homeland Security said the ICE agent who was attempting to arrest him was attacked with a "shovel or a broom stick."



A video shared by a Minnesota lawmaker claims to show the moments after an ICE agent shot a man in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Video shows Minneapolis ICE agent shooting aftermath

What they're saying:

The people in the video are heard speaking Spanish on the phone to an unknown party.

Translated audio shows them yelling, "Please help us, we have children! I have a baby. We have a little boy in the house."

A second person later says, "My husband was being chased for about half an hour, and they were trying to hit him. He came home and when we closed the door, they shot him. They were far away from us."

Minneapolis ICE agent shooting

Timeline:

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department said they got a 911 call at about 6:50 p.m.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the shot was fired during a struggle between a federal agent and a man who the agent was trying to arrest. That man then went into the home and refused to come out.

The chief said federal agents then made their way into the home and brought him to the hospital via ambulance.

A large crowd then gathered in the area, prompting calls for mutual aid from the Minnesota State Patrol and Hennepin County Sheriff.

It was declared an unlawful assembly after some in the crowd began lighting fireworks and throwing items at law enforcement.

US Department of Homeland Security response

The other side:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security said federal agents were conducting a "targeted traffic stop of an illegal alien from Venezuela."

The agency added that the suspect tried to flee the scene and crashed into a parked car, and the man continued to flee on foot. The ICE agent then caught up with the suspect, who "began to resist and violently assault the officer" according to DHS.

Two other people then reportedly came out of a nearby apartment and attacked the ICE agent with a snow shovel and a broom handle, DHS said, The original suspect then got loose and stuck the agent with one of the objects.

The ICE agent then fired a defensive shot, striking the man in the leg.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is now in custody, DHS said. The ICE agent was also taken to the hospital, DHS said.

DHS said the two other attackers were taken into custody.