Cheesecake funk: Prince's legacy inspires Excelsior bakery

The Brief A bakery in Excelsior has a unique connection to Prince. Vanessa Drews' Cheesecake Funk was inspired by the late superstar. Prince's favorite turtle cheesecake played a role in Drews' business journey.



Prince's legacy continues to inspire in unexpected ways, including a bakery in Excelsior with a sweet connection to the music icon.

A sweet connection to Prince

What we know:

Vanessa Drews, the owner of Cheesecake Funk, found inspiration in Prince's appreciation for her turtle cheesecake, topped with chocolate, caramel, and pecans. Drews began her cheesecake journey in 2002, sharing her creations with family and friends before working at Paisley Park a decade later.



Drews often brought cheesecakes for band members at Paisley Park, unaware that Prince himself had noticed her desserts. "I knew they had been staying up late nights, rehearsing and being away from their homes for sometimes months on end. So I just was like welcome to Minnesota. There's some food in the fridge, go get it," said Drews. She discovered Prince's fondness for her cheesecake when he tweeted a meme about it.

The birth of cheesecake funk

What they're saying:

"I never in my wildest dreams thought that he would try it, eat it," said Drews, reflecting on Prince's unexpected endorsement. His mentions of Cheesecake Funk on invitations inspired Drews to consider it as a business name.



After Prince's passing, Drews decided to leave her paralegal job to pursue her passion full-time. She successfully introduced her cheesecakes to several restaurants and opened her own bakery in Excelsior last fall. "It's just crazy how doing this from my home and now like I got a whole ass bakery," said Drews.

'Everything that I've done is truly to honor him'

Local perspective:

Drews' bakery is conveniently located just seven minutes from Paisley Park on Highway 7, a number with special significance to Prince. In addition to traditional flavors, Drews offers Prince's favorite turtle cheesecake and a chocolate tribute to "Purple Rain."



Drews has also provided cheesecakes to celebrities like Dave Chappelle's sidekick Donnell Rawlings, singer Teddy Swims, and even Jay-Z and Beyonce.



"I just feel really honored that I can bake something that he enjoyed and share it with people," said Drews.