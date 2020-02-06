4th suspect charged in connection with New Year's Eve kidnapping, murder of Minneapolis realtor

article

A fourth suspect has now been charged in connection with the murder of Monique Baugh, the Minneapolis realtor who was shot to death in an alley on New Year’s Eve after she was allegedly abducted from a house showing in Maple Grove.

Shante Davis, 38, of Minneapolis was charged Thursday with aiding an offender, a felony, for helping her husband, Cedric Berry, by providing false or misleading information to authorities. Berry is charged with Baugh’s kidnapping and murder as well as the attempted murder of Baugh’s boyfriend.

Davis’ brother, Berry Davis, is also charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with Baugh’s murder. He is still at large.

Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley is also charged with kidnapping Baugh. Her charges indicate there is a fifth suspect in the case, her boyfriend, who has not been charged.

KIDNAPPING AND MURDER OF MONIQUE BAUGH

The charges allege that Segura lured Baugh to the Maple Grove home by calling Baugh’s personal cell phone to set up with a showing. Baugh arrived at the home on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. for the showing, but was then taken by two men and put into the back of a U-Haul truck.

Around 5:45 p.m., a masked gunman, later identified as Berry, used Baugh’s key to enter her home in north Minneapolis. The gunman then shot Baugh’s boyfriend several times and left. The boyfriend was not seriously injured.

About an hour after Berry allegedly shot the boyfriend, police responded to shots fired in the alley in the 1300 block of Russell. There, they found Baugh suffering from multiple gunshot wounds with tape on her wrists. She later died from her injuries.

Investigators later learned Baugh’s boyfriend and Berry are rival drug dealers.

