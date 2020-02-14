Grand jury indicts 2 suspects for New Year's Eve kidnapping, murder of Minneapolis real estate agent

article

A Hennepin County Grand Jury indicted two Minneapolis men for the murder and kidnapping of real estate agent Monique Baugh in Minneapolis on New Year’s Eve and the attempted murder of her boyfriend on the same day.

The grand jury indicted both Cedric Berry, 40, and Berry Davis, 40, with first-degree premeditated murder and kidnapping in connection with Baugh’s murder. Both men have also been charged with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Baugh’s boyfriend.

Cedric Berry is currently in custody. His bail is set at $2 million. He will make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

Berry Davis remains at large. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Two other suspects are also charged in connection with the case. Elsa Segura, 28, of Fridley is charged with kidnapping and Cedric Berry’s wife, Shante Davis, is charged with aiding an offender. She is also the sister of Berry Davis.

Advertisement

Search warrants filed in the case show police, along with the FBI, are investigating a possible fifth suspect in Baugh's murder.

KIDNAPPING AND MURDER OF MONIQUE BAUGH

According to the charges, Segura lured Baugh to the Maple Grove home by calling her personal cell phone the day of the murder to set up a phony house showing. Baugh arrived at the home at 3 p.m. for the showing, was abducted by two men, believed to be Berry and Davis, in a U-Haul.

Around 5:45 p.m., a masked gunman used Baugh’s key to enter her home on the 4800 block of Humboldt Avenue North and shot Baugh’s boyfriend several times and left. The boyfriend was not seriously injured.

At 6:38 p.m., three shots were fired in the alley on the 1300 block of Russell Avenue North. When police arrived, they found Baugh, her hands bound by tape, dead from three bullet wounds.

Search warrants show police are investigating a possible murder-for-hire plot that may have led to Baugh's killing.