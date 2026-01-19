Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Good, tells ICE to 'get the f--- out of Minneapolis'

article

The Brief Bruce Springsteen dedicated a song to Renee Good during a surprise performance in New Jersey. Springsteen also parroted the words of Mayor Jacob Frey in telling ICE to "get the f--- out of Minneapolis." The White House has not commented on Springsteen's statement, but in the past, President Trump has referred to Springsteen as a radical left "jerk."



Bruce Springsteen criticized the ICE surge in Minnesota and the shooting of Renee Good during a surprise show in New Jersey over the weekend, parroting the words of Mayor Jacob Frey in demanding that ICE "get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

Bruce Springsteen dedicates song to Renee Good

What we know:

Springsteen performed a surprise set Saturday night in New Jersey at the Light of Day benefit show. During a set with Joe Grushecky and The Houserockers, he performed his song "The Promised Land" off "Darkness on the Edge of Town" — which he dedicated to Renee Good.

A video posted to YouTube captured the performance including the dedication.

What they're saying:

Before the rendition, Springsteen made a statement against the ICE presence in Minneapolis and the actions of the Trump administration in Minnesota.

"If you believe in democracy, in liberty, if you believe that truth still matters," said Springsteen. "And that it's worth speaking out and that it's worth fighting for. If you believe in the power of the law and that no one stands above. If you stand against heavily-armed, masked federal troops invading an American city, using gestapo tactics against our fellow citizens. If you believe you don't deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest. Then send a message to this president and, as the mayor of that city has said: ICE should get the f--- out of Minneapolis."

The other side:

President Trump has not responded to Springsteen's recent criticism, but has taken digs at Springsteen in the past for other criticisms.

In May, the president said of Springsteen: "Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK." That same month, the president suggested Springsteen should face a "major investigation," suggesting the Kamala Harris campaign paid him for his endorsement.

The Department of Homeland Security has also derided politicians for "demonizing" ICE officers by using "violent rhetoric" like referring to ICE officers as the Gestapo — the Nazi police force.