Brooklyn Park police: 3 arrested in fatal apartment shooting

The Brief The Brooklyn Park Police Department says it has made three arrests in a fatal apartment shooting Tuesday morning. The incident happened at about 2:45 a.m. at the Park Haven Apartments. Two adult males, and one juvenile male were taken into custody Tuesday night.



Authorities say three men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Brookyn Park fatal shooting

The backstory:

Brooklyn Park police said officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:45 a.m. at the Park Haven Apartments, located on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Police began rendering aid before the man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Brooklyn Park police are investigating the shooting, with assistance from Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigations.

Shooting arrests

What we know:

Brooklyn Park police say three men, two adults and one juvenile, were arrested at about 7 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the incident.

What we don't know:

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and the victim’s identity have not been released.