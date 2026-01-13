Shooting at Brooklyn Park apartment leaves man dead
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex left a man dead early Tuesday morning.
Deadly shooting in Brooklyn Park
What we know:
Brooklyn Park police said officers responded to a reported shooting around 2:45 a.m. at the Park Haven Apartments, located on the 6900 block of 76th Avenue.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound. Police began rendering aid before the man was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Brooklyn Park police are investigating the shooting, with assistance from Hennepin County Crime Scene Investigations.
What we don't know:
Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting and the victim’s identity have not been released.
The Source: This story uses information from a Brooklyn Park Police Department press release.