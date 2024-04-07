Boy in St. Paul, possibly 9 years old, shot Saturday night

A boy was shot in the ankle after gunfire hit a St. Paul home Saturday night, according to St. Paul police.

Officers say they responded to the 1400 block of Case Avenue East for a report of shots fired into a home at 11 p.m.

The boy, who police describe as possibly 9 years old, was then taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they recovered shell casings from outside the home and are still investigating the incident.

No arrests related to the case have been reported.

The previous weekend, an 11-year-old boy in St. Paul was shot in the head by a 13-year-old girl. This led to criminal charges being filed against the man who owned the gun. Court documents show he is also a convicted felon, making it a crime for him to possess firearms. He is also charged with negligent storage of a loaded firearm.

The 13-year-old girl was also arrested.

The 11-year-old was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. Officials have not released an update on his current medical status.

