Neighbor recounts shooting of 11-year-old St. Paul boy

An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition, fighting for his life at Gilette Children’s Hospital, after he was shot in the head on Friday night.

St. Paul police believe a 13-year-old girl is responsible. After a search, law enforcement found her nearby on Charles Avenue and took her into custody.

A 34-year-old man has also been arrested for negligent storage of a firearm and possession of a firearm by an ineligible person. Police recovered two handguns where the shooting happened, at apartments on Pierce Butler Route.

Neighbor Angelka Amos says she’d just fallen asleep when it all started, "My sons woke me up and said ‘mom I think somebody got shot in our building…’ they said the little boy got shot in the eye," Amos told FOX 9 on Saturday. "The whole hallway was filled with people, the neighbor was crying, my son said ‘mom, I seen a body laying in the hallway.’ My younger son said it was a big boom, and then a whole bunch of screaming."

Now Amos' family is praying for the young boy, who they say was shot across the hall on the building’s third floor.

"I just pray for the family. Pray for that little boy, pray for the little girl too, because I don’t think that that was intentional," Amos finished. "I think it was an accident, I don’t think anything was intentional. I think it was some kids playing with a gun… that happens so much in the black community. [The 13-year-old girl] probably was scared. I pray for her too, because she’s a little girl too."