Gov. Walz draws fire from Trump as he appears on ‘short list’ for VP

The road to nomination looks smooth for Vice President Harris, so the next big announcement could be her choice for a running mate.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is reportedly on the short list.



Within hours of President Biden’s decision to step aside in the 2024 election, Vice President Kamala Harris was on the phone with Gov. Tim Walz.



"I said, 'I'll be there to do whatever I can to help,'" he said of the conversation.

Whether that’s joining the ticket, he won’t say.

Walz wouldn’t share whether he discussed it, or if he’s being vetted.

But he enthusiastically praised the vice president, especially for her groundbreaking appearance in St. Paul when she became the first sitting VP or President to visit an abortion clinic.



"I'm here at this healthcare clinic to uplift the work happening in Minnesota," she said during the visit in March.

"We have someone who had the courage to stand in a reproductive health clinic for the first time in American history and to say, we're going to protect reproductive rights," Gov. Walz said.

Republicans have launched fresh critiques of Harris, calling her a "San Francisco liberal" and teasing some Willie Horton-style attacks like the ones that helped sink Michael Dukakis in 1988.

But Walz says her rise is energizing Democrats. His daughter let him know TikTok is filled with positive videos.

Former President Trump’s social media posts on Tuesday include a mention of Walz himself.

"There's lots of excitement," said Walz. "I think things have changed when Donald Trump's Tweeting at me today. So that tells me that maybe we've changed the discussion in America."

Walz is also co-chair of the Democratic convention rules committee.

They’re finalizing those rules this week, and he says candidates can still throw their names in the ring now, but he expects a smooth nomination.

And he won’t have any say in who becomes the VP candidate.

That’s completely up to the nominee, who he expects to be Harris.