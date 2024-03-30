St. Paul police: 11-year-old shot in head; 2 arrested including 13-year-old

article

An 11-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the head in St. Paul Friday night. Officers then arrested a 13-year-old girl who they suspect to be responsible for the shooting.

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) have arrested a 34-year-old man in relation to the shooting on suspicion of felony possession of a firearm by an ineligible person and a gross misdemeanor of negligent storage of a firearm.

Authorities said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Pierce Butler Route just before 9 p.m.

Police say they then found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. Paramedics then took him to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the boy is currently in critical condition.

SPPD says investigators learned a 13-year-old girl was a possible suspect and began to search for her. The girl was then found in the 100 block of Charles Avenue, where she was taken into custody.

The girl is expected to be placed in the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault, police say.

Officers say they are still investigating the incident.