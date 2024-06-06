Bloomington PD offers reward for information leading to the remains of missing woman

article

The Bloomington Police Department is offering a reward for information that leads to the recovery of April Pease’s remains, who went missing in 2009.

According to court records, Pease was reportedly abducted in 2009 from a women’s shelter in Bloomington. Her mother reported her missing, saying she was at a similar shelter in Washington after suffering abuse at the hands of Cedric Marks, whom she shared a 4-year-old son with.

Marks became a person of interest in Pease's case in 2019 after he was arrested in an unrelated murder case in Texas. The criminal complaint alleges two bodies were recovered from a shallow grave in Clearview, Oklahoma, one of which belonged to Mark’s ex-girlfriend, charges allege.

Bloomington police said in a post on X they believe Pease’s remains are in the Clearview area, and while several searches have been conducted, her remains have not yet been located.

The police department announced on Thursday it's offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to her body.

Marks, of Belton, Texas, and Kellee Kristine Sorensen, of Lynden, Washington, were both charged in 2020 with second-degree murder in connection to Pease’s death. Sorenson allegedly told police she helped Marks find Pease at the shelter and helped with the abduction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harms with the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4698.