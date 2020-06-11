ATF offers $10K for info leading to arrest of couple on the run after St. Paul fires

article

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering $10,000 for anyone who can help agents arrest and convict a couple suspected of setting several fires during unrest in St. Paul.

The ATF is offering $5,000 each for information on Jose Felan, Jr. and his girlfriend Mena Dyaha Yousif.

Investigators say the couple was captured on a viral video during the riots in St. Paul. Last week, the ATF issued a separate $5,000 reward looking for help identifying Felan.

At the time, officials said he was responsible for setting fires at multiple businesses along with a St. Paul school.

Officials now say Felan has a criminal record including multiple felony convictions for drug offenses, burglary, and aggravated assault.

The ATF says it is working with the FBI and U.S. Marshal Service to track down the couple. They are asking members of the public to be on the lookout for the couple along the I-35 corridor.

You can submit information to the ATF by emailing ATFTips@atf.gov, calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS, or using the Report It app.