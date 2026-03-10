Assault suspect crashes in Proctor after chase with police along Highway 2
PROCTOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office say a chase on Highway 2 outside of Duluth early Monday resulted in the arrest of the suspect of an alleged assault the night before.
Proctor chase and arrest
What we know:
Authorities say on March 9, around 12:07 a.m. a patrol unit in the area of Saginaw reportedly observed a vehicle wanted by the Hibbing Police Department as part of an assault they were investigating.
An attempted traffic stop escalated into a pursuit east on Highway 2, before it ended in Proctor after the vehicle driven by a 39-yar-old man from Duluth crashed into two other cars. Authorities say he fled on foot, but deputies deployed a Taser, and he was then escorted from nearby woods.
During the pursuit, he was reportedly seen throwing a "powdery substance" from the vehicle.
What's next:
Authorities say the suspect has been booked at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth pending multiple felony charges.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet provided the name of the suspect.
The Source: Information provided by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.