Assault suspect crashes in Proctor after chase with police along Highway 2

Published  March 10, 2026 4:25pm CDT
St. Louis County
The Brief

    • A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fled a traffic stop in the Saginaw area that resulted in a chase along Highway 2, and ended in a crash in Proctor.
    • The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the man was involved in an assault in Hibbing the night before, and was reportedly seen tossing a "powdery substance" out of his vehicle during the pursuit.
    • He has since been booked at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth with multiple felony charges pending.

PROCTOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office say a chase on Highway 2 outside of Duluth early Monday resulted in the arrest of the suspect of an alleged assault the night before.

Proctor chase and arrest

What we know:

Authorities say on March 9, around 12:07 a.m. a patrol unit in the area of Saginaw reportedly observed a vehicle wanted by the Hibbing Police Department as part of an assault they were investigating.

An attempted traffic stop escalated into a pursuit east on Highway 2, before it ended in Proctor after the vehicle driven by a 39-yar-old man from Duluth crashed into two other cars. Authorities say he fled on foot, but deputies deployed a Taser, and he was then escorted from nearby woods.

During the pursuit, he was reportedly seen throwing a "powdery substance" from the vehicle.

What's next:

Authorities say the suspect has been booked at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth pending multiple felony charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet provided the name of the suspect.

The Source: Information provided by the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

