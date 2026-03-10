Assault suspect crashes in Proctor after chase with police along Highway 2

The Brief A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police say he fled a traffic stop in the Saginaw area that resulted in a chase along Highway 2, and ended in a crash in Proctor. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says it believes that the man was involved in an assault in Hibbing the night before, and was reportedly seen tossing a "powdery substance" out of his vehicle during the pursuit. He has since been booked at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth with multiple felony charges pending.



Authorities with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office say a chase on Highway 2 outside of Duluth early Monday resulted in the arrest of the suspect of an alleged assault the night before.

Proctor chase and arrest

What we know:

Authorities say on March 9, around 12:07 a.m. a patrol unit in the area of Saginaw reportedly observed a vehicle wanted by the Hibbing Police Department as part of an assault they were investigating.

An attempted traffic stop escalated into a pursuit east on Highway 2, before it ended in Proctor after the vehicle driven by a 39-yar-old man from Duluth crashed into two other cars. Authorities say he fled on foot, but deputies deployed a Taser, and he was then escorted from nearby woods.

During the pursuit, he was reportedly seen throwing a "powdery substance" from the vehicle.

What's next:

Authorities say the suspect has been booked at the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth pending multiple felony charges.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet provided the name of the suspect.