Proctor football coach resigns amid investigation into student misconduct

In September, allegations of criminal misconduct against members of the Proctor football team were made public, causing the rest of the season to be cancelled.

Monday night, the Proctor School Board accepted the resignation of head coach Derek Parendo, who will also take a leave of absence from teaching at the school.

Coach Parendo confirmed to FOX 21 that he submitted his resignation and is no longer the head coach of the Rails football team. He was also the assistant coach of the girl’s basketball team.

The news comes as the Proctor Police Department investigates alleged criminal activity involving members of the football team.