LIVE: Apple River stabbing trial Day 7

The trial of Nicolae Miu, the man accused of the deadly stabbing on the Apple River in 2022, continues on Tuesday with witness testimony, marking the seventh day of the trial.

Nicolae Miu, 54, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and multiple counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide that could send him to prison for life if he is convicted. He is accused of killing Stillwater, Minnesota, native 17-year-old Isaac Schuman and wounding four others — Dante Carlson, Tony Carlson, Ryhley Mattison and A.J. Martin — on July 30, 2022.

9:10 a.m. - Miu's interrogation video played in court

Lt. Brandi Hart, of the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, is the 47th witness to testify. Lt. Hart conducted the jailhouse interrogation of Miu after the stabbing on the Apple River. The defense acknowledged Miu lied during the interrogation in jail.

The interview was recorded — both audio and video — and the video was played in court.

In the video, he told Hart he defended himself. He said the tubers had weapons — a smaller knife and a kitchen knife — and he took the smaller knife from them when they attacked him.

He told Hart the group of teenagers insulted him and grabbed his snorkel, and threw it — and then another group of mostly girls came over and called him a child molester. He said they attacked him, and he went into self-defense mode. Then he returned to his tubing group, who asked him what happened, but he wouldn't tell them because he needed to calm down.

"I feared for my life," Miu told Hart, noting when two people pointed knives at him, "I thought that was it for me." Luckily, he said, he took a knife from one of the teenagers and didn't remember if he made contact with anyone with the knife.

Miu told Hart he did not have a knife on the river — he only had one at the beginning to cut the rope for the tubes, but he didn't know what he did with it — that he may have put it back in his vehicle.

During the fight, Miu said he fell in the water, he was hit in the back and hit near the ear. He said, "I was fearing for my life," and he is worried they will find out who he is and do something to his wife, he told Hart.

"I was just floating down the river," Miu said. "I these things happen, it's beyond me. I don't understand. I mean, why would they — that many people come down on one person that wouldn't actually do anything? … I truly, truly feared for my life."

Miu told Hart multiple times they tried to pull his swim trunks down.

Hart told Miu four people were hurt and one person died. Miu asked her if it was because the group of people was fighting each other, and then he said, "Oh my god" and put his hands on his head.

8 a.m. - Dr. Victor Froloff, assistant medical examiner, testifies

Dr. Victor Froloff is the assistant medical examiner at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office. He is the first witness of the day and the 46th witness overall in this trial. Dr. Froloff performed the autopsy on Isaac Schuman on July 31, 2022. Froloff classified his injury as a stab wound to the left chest that damaged his lung and his heart.

As part of the autopsy, Froloff took images of Isaac's body. He testified about what the images showed and detailed his extensive, fatal injuries. The images were given to the jury but were not shown in court. Among them were two ribs that were completely cut, so the weapon went through his rib cage and a sharp force injury to the apex of the heart.

The toxicology report found he was positive for a BAC of 0.219. There were no other substances or drugs, he testified.

His cause of death was a stab wound to the left chest and his manner of death was homicide, Froloff testified. During cross-examination, the defense asked if Froloff was qualified to determine if a homicide occurred as a result of self-defense and Froloff testified he had never testified about self-defense.

Court is scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The prosecution is expected to call two more witnesses: Dr. Victor Froloff and Lt. Brandie Hart. Hart is the investigator who did the jailhouse interrogation with Miu.

On Monday, the jury heard from witnesses and a trauma surgeon who worked on some of the stabbing victims.