Teen killed in Apple River stabbing remembered at funeral

Funeral services were held Tuesday for the teen who was killed in a stabbing on the Apple River last month.

17-year-old Isaac Schuman was remembered as an ambitious young man, who hoped to study engineering in college.

Schuman’s family held a celebration of life at Oak Glen Golf Club in Stillwater Tuesday, where the teen was a regular on the course. A family friend said Schuman’s mother wanted the event to be uplifting, after a heavy and grief-stricken two weeks.

"She wanted music, fun and food. She wanted his friends to smile and laugh instead of cry," said Tim Howard. Howard’s son Andrew was a friend of Schuman.

Many in attendance wore "Isaac Strong" shirts, as the teen was remembered as a loyal friend and hard worker.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone so forward-looking and goal-oriented as he was," said Howard. "He’s every parent’s dream."

Schuman tragically died on July 30, 2022, after being stabbed during a tubing trip on the Apple River. Four other people were injured in the incident.

Nicolae Miu, 52, has been charged with intentional homicide in Schuman’s death. His next court appearance is September 2.