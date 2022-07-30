Apple River stabbing: One dead, four injured after man goes on stabbing spree while tubbing in Wisconsin

A 17-year-old boy from Minnesota is dead, and four other people are seriously injured after man went on a stabbing spree while tubbing on the Apple River in Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect, a 52-year-old man from Minnesota, is in custody, according to St Croix Sheriff Scott Knudson. The four victims are all believed to be in their early 20s.

Investigators believe that both the suspect and the victims were tubing on the river when the incident occurred.

