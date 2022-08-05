Watch: Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed

Expand / Collapse search

Apple River stabbing: Victim Ryhley Mattison speaks from her hospital bed

Ryhley Mattison. 24, suffered a punctured lung, as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach, in the stabbing. She spoke to FOX 9 on Friday about the incident on the Apple River last weekend.

(FOX 9) - A 24-year-old woman who was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River on Saturday is sharing her story from a hospital bed. 

Ryhley Mattison suffered a punctured lung as well as an injured diaphragm and stomach, in the July 30 attack on the Apple River in Wisconsin that left three other people injured and 17-year-old Isaac Schuman dead. Mattison had to be resuscitated when she arrived at Regions Hospital in St. Paul last weekend, where she survived surgery to put some of her insides back together. 

She spoke to FOX 9 about the incident and her recovery (watch the video above). 

Mattison admits her memory of the event is fuzzy as she was drinking with about 10 friends, but does recall a commotion that drew her group's attention to an older man. That man, prosecutors allege, is Nicolae Miu, who is charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Isaac and four counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. 

Apple River stabbings: Will the suspect's self defense claims hold up at trial?

The man charged in the stabbing attack on Apple River in Wisconsin is claiming he acted in self defense. Tuesday, we spoke with attorneys to gauge whether that defense might have legs at trial.