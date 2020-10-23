Appeals court keeps Minnesota 2nd congressional election on Nov. 3 for now

article

Minnesota's second congressional district election will stay on Nov. 3 for now after the U.S. Eighth Circuit appeals court decided Friday not to immediately put a lower court judge's decision on hold.

The September death of the Legal Marijuana Now party candidate has thrown the race between Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and Republican challenger Tyler Kistner into legal chaos. State law initially triggered a special election on Feb. 9, and Secretary of State Steve Simon announced on Sept. 24 that November's results would be voided.

But this month, U.S. District Court Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright ordered the election back to Nov. 3. Wright said Craig was likely to win her argument that federal law requiring congressional elections in November would preempt the Minnesota law.

Kistner quickly appealed Wright's ruling to the Eighth Circuit and asked the appeals panel to put a hold on Wright's decision. He pointed to voters who cast ballots without voting in the congressional race, and said he had briefly stopped campaign activities amid the uncertainty.

Thursday, the appeals judges declined to immediately move the election back to Feb. 9.

"The potential that some voters nonetheless forwent a vote for Representative due to the Secretary’s interim announcement is not sufficient to justify cancelling the election if federal law otherwise would not permit that step. That a short period of uncertainty affected campaign fundraising and tactical decisions by the candidates also does not justify a stay of the injunction without a likelihood of success on the merits," the appeals court wrote.

But the court granted Kistner's request for a speedy hearing, with Election Day approaching.