Anoka-Hennepin teachers set date for potential strike amid contract negotiations

The Brief Anoka-Hennepin teachers have set a date for a potential strike. Teachers could go on strike as soon as Jan. 8. Rising insurance costs and wages are the main sticking points for contract negotiations.



Anoka-Hennepin teachers have set a date for a potential strike as negotiations continue with the district over a new contract.

Strike date set

What we know:

Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota leaders announced Monday it had filed an official intent to strike with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

The filing starts a 10-day cooling-off period required by law before a strike can take place. The teachers union says it has marked Jan. 8 as the first possible day of a strike if an agreement on a new contract is not reached.

What they're saying:

In a statement Monday night, union leaders made it clear they have no desire to go on strike.

"We want to be in our classrooms," Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota President John Wolhaupter said. "A strike is a last resort. We remain willing to meet with the district at any time to reach an agreement that addresses both insurance affordability and fair compensation. The board has the authority to provide the resources needed to settle this contract and avoid a strike."

The backstory:

Anoka-Hennepin teachers have been working without a contract since June 30. Pay and rising health care costs are the main sticking points holding up an agreement on a new deal, according to the union.

Following the strike authorization vote, the Anoka-Hennepin School District issued the following statement: "The School Board remains committed to finding solutions for an employment agreement for teachers through the negotiation process. Since the parties are in mediation, the only way that can happen is for the Bureau of Mediation Services to arrange this meeting. The School District will be prepared if and when that meeting is scheduled."

What's next:

The school board is holding a special meeting on Monday to discuss the labor situation.