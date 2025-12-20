Anoka-Hennepin educators vote 'yes' to authorize strike

The Brief Anoka-Hennepin educators have voted in favor of authorizing a strike. Teachers in the district have been working without a contract since June 30. Educators say issues such as classroom sizes, low pay and benefits drove them to file an intent to strike.



Educators in Anoka-Hennepin School District have voted in favor of authorizing a strike if they can't reach a deal on a new contact.

Anoka-Hennepin educators vote to authorize strike

Big picture view:

Teachers cast their votes earlier this week on whether to authorize a strike after failing to reach a contract agreement with the district. The Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota (AHEM) announced on Saturday that 98.5% of educators voted yes to authorize a strike.

"This vote sends a clear message," said John Wolhaupter, president of AHEM. "Our educators are united, and they are asking the district to act now. A strike is not inevitable, but meaningful movement from the district is required to avoid one."

While AHEM said its members do not want to strike, this vote brings them closer to doing so.

Minnesota law requires them to provide at least 10 days' notice before a strike goes into effect. If a strike does happen, more than 3,000 teachers and licensed staff could strike in early January, coinciding with students returning from winter break.

READ MORE: Anoka-Hennepin School District board meets as educator contract talks loom

What teachers want:

Anoka-Hennepin teachers have been working without a contract since June 30. The main issues in the negotiations are compensation and rising health insurance costs. The teacher’s union claims that no pay increase has been agreed upon, while health insurance costs are rising by an average of 22%, potentially reducing take-home pay by $95 to $400 per paycheck.

School district response

The other side:

The Anoka-Hennepin School District shared the following response:

"The School Board remains committed to finding solutions for an employment agreement for teachers through the negotiation process. Since the parties are in mediation, the only way that can happen is for the Bureau of Mediation Services to arrange this meeting. The School District will be prepared if and when that meeting is scheduled."

What's next:

The AHEM executive board will meet Monday to certify the vote totals and consider filing an intent to strike notice with the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

AHEM members plan to hold an informational picket and march on Monday outside the Sandburg Education Center ahead of the Anoka-Hennepin School Board special meeting.