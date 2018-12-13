Hail, heavy winds rip through parts of Minnesota in Labor Day storm
Several Minnesota residents reported snapped tree branches, quarter-sized hail and even golf ball-sized hail in Monday's storm.
'It's a loss': Cycling community suits up for final race at Blaine velodrome
For more than a quarter of a century, the velodrome in Blaine, Minnesota has hosted everything from U.S. Olympic trials to U.S. Cycling championships.
Blaine's National Sports Center plans to open seasonal dome in November
The Blaine City Council has approved a project that will turn the National Sports Center stadium into a seasonal dome.
Vehicles catch fire in Fridley Walmart parking lot, 2 children injured, 1 arrested
Two children were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after several vehicles caught fire in the Walmart parking lot in Fridley, Minnesota.
GPS, video surveillance not enough to catch car thief
A local car dealership owner is fed up over car thefts that keep happening at his lot.
Attempted abduction of 16-year-old girl in Coon Rapids
The Coon Rapids Police Department is investigating an attempted abduction and assault of a 16-year-old girl.
Bear, 3 cubs sighted in Oak Grove, Minn.
A black bear and her three cubs were sighted again in Oak Grove, Minnesota, near a golf course. Video credit: FOX 9 viewer Ashley Victoria
1 dead in Coon Rapids officer-involved shooting
One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Coon Rapids, Minnesota early Thursday morning.
Man in custody after allegedly killing wife in Blaine
A man is in custody after he told police he killed his wife Friday night in Blaine, Minnesota.
Twin Cities woman studying in Netherlands stabbed to death
A 12-year-old woman from Andover, Minnesota attending college in the Netherlands was stabbed to death in her room at the university Wednesday.
Power outage interrupts Eastview-Blaine state playoff game
One of the most important games of the season for two Twin Cities metro football teams was interrupted Thursday night when a power outage caused the lights to go out in the stadium.
The band keeps on marching
Once its program was nearly canceled, not the Andover High School marching band is now marching to its own tune
Boater missing on Lake Peltier in Lino Lakes
A boater went missing on Peltier Lake Saturday in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.
3M Championship changing course
The 3M Championship will become a PGA Tour event next year, so volunteers and staff are enjoying the last year of the senior event.
Columbia Heights schools approve cuts to music and PE programs
A budget battle within the Columbia Heights school district that ultimately led to cuts for programs like music and physical education is upsetting many parents who now worry how the cuts will affect their children.
Linwood firefighters assaulted during fire response released from hospital
Two firefighters who were assaulted during their response to an RV fire Wednesday night in Linwood Township have been released from the hospital and are resting at home, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
Ambulance with child on board rolls over in Blaine, Minn. crash
An ambulance transporting a child between hospitals rolled over on its side after a collision with another vehicle in Blaine, Minnesota. The paramedics and the mother and child on board were taken to nearby hospitals.
Sledding accident injures Minnesota woman
A Coon Rapids sledding accident injured a Minnesota woman just over a week ago.
Coon Rapids, Minnesota, woman swindled out of $370,000 by fake contractors
Two men are facing charges after a Coon Rapids woman was swindled out of nearly $370,000 though fake contracting work.