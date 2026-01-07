Expand / Collapse search

Anoka-Hennepin schools, teachers reach tentative agreement, averting strike

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  January 7, 2026 6:32am CST
Education
The Brief

    • Anoka-Hennepin School District and Education leaders reached a tentative contract agreement.
    • The agreement prevents a planned strike on Thursday, Jan. 8.
    • Union membership and School Board approval are still needed for finalization.

ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement has been reached between the Anoka-Hennepin School District and Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota, averting a potential strike.

Tentative contract agreement reached

What we know:

The tentative agreement was reached around 5 a.m. on Wednesday after a 20-hour mediation session. It still requires approval from union members and the School Board before it becomes official.

The agreement comes after 11 negotiation sessions that began in July 2025, a news release says. 

What we don't know:

The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

The Anoka-Hennepin School District employs 3,200 educators, including teachers, counselors, social workers and nurses, across 52 schools and learning centers.

Impact on school operations

Local perspective:

The agreement ensures that school will be in session and activities will continue as planned on Thursday, Jan. 8, which is the day the strike was set to begin if a deal wasn't reached.

Teacher contracts in Minnesota are negotiated every two years. Employees continue working under their current contract until a new one is approved.

