Anoka-Hennepin schools, teachers reach tentative agreement, averting strike
ANOKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A tentative agreement has been reached between the Anoka-Hennepin School District and Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota, averting a potential strike.
Tentative contract agreement reached
What we know:
The tentative agreement was reached around 5 a.m. on Wednesday after a 20-hour mediation session. It still requires approval from union members and the School Board before it becomes official.
The agreement comes after 11 negotiation sessions that began in July 2025, a news release says.
What we don't know:
The terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.
The Anoka-Hennepin School District employs 3,200 educators, including teachers, counselors, social workers and nurses, across 52 schools and learning centers.
Impact on school operations
Local perspective:
The agreement ensures that school will be in session and activities will continue as planned on Thursday, Jan. 8, which is the day the strike was set to begin if a deal wasn't reached.
Teacher contracts in Minnesota are negotiated every two years. Employees continue working under their current contract until a new one is approved.