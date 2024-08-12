Alix Kendall to retire from FOX 9 Morning News

For 25 years, when it's time to turn on your TV and Wake Up With FOX 9, Alix Kendall has been there.

Now, Alix is ready to get some sleep again and turn to some new adventures. Monday morning, Alix announced she will be retiring from FOX 9 in early September. Alix broke the news on FOX 9's Good Day. Stream Good Day on FOX Local on your connected TV and on fox9.com/live.

We'll have plenty of time to wish Alix well over the next few weeks, starting at the Minnesota State Fair.

Alix has always loved her time connecting with Minnesotans at the Fair. You can visit Alix at this year’s Fair on the first Thursday and first Friday (Aug. 22 and Aug. 23), and Monday through Friday on the week of Aug. 26 through Aug. 30.

Alix has been with the FOX 9 Morning News since its inception in 1999, then known as Good Day Minnesota.

Every weekday, during the 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. hour of the FOX 9 Morning News, we’ll feature some of Alix’s favorite moments on Channel 9 through the years.

Then, for the week after Labor Day, we’ll celebrate Alix every day as the countdown to her last day with us on Friday, Sept. 6 kicks into high gear.

It’s hard to say goodbye, Alix. But let’s do it in style.

What’s next for Alix Kendall?

Alix shared a message, and a few plans for what’s next, in her own words Monday morning:

I have some news I want to share with you. I’m going to be leaving FOX 9.

For 25 years, you have been welcoming me into your home each weekday morning.

It’s impossible to find the words of gratitude I feel about my years at FOX 9. I have an ocean’s worth of memories and incredible people I’ve met. Some of them were newsmakers, others were just regular peeps who tell me, "I grew up watching you." I grew up a little too.

But, it’s time for me to move on, and start a new chapter in my life, and spend some time on passion projects -- first and foremost, screenwriting. This has been my side hustle for nearly a decade, and I love it, and the time is right to go "all in."

I’m not saying goodbye yet, that will come on Sept. 6, my last day at FOX 9. Until then, I’ll share some of my favorite memories of the last 25 years here at FOX 9.

Thank you so much for all your support over the years.