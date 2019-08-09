Apple season is fast approaching
The Honeycrisp apple is the most widely known Minnesota variety, but it's not quite ready for picking yet.
Fall means apple season in Minnesota
Miracle of Birth Center at the 2019 Minnesota State Fair
Milk Run participants stop by FOX 9 booth at State Fair
Reptiles stop by FOX 9 booth at Minnesota State Fair
Reynold carves wooden house at Minnesota State Fair
Greek Summer Festival kicks off in St. Paul, Minnesota
Renaissance Festival kicks off 2019 season
The Minnesota Renaissance Festival is kicking off its 2019 season.
Hawking sandwiches and comedy, Floyd's opens at the Guthrie
Two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage debuts her latest work in Minneapolis
Put your skills to the test at the Challenge Course in Jordan, Minn.
A new challenge course that incorporates elements from the TV show, American Ninja Warrior, opens Saturday, August 17th in Jordan’s Grassmann Park.
Shayne takes on the 'Challenge Course'
Genesys Works hosts Draft Day 2019
India Fest 2019 in St. Paul, Minnesota
The Midwest Luxury Home Tour
The Tour runs Aug 9-11