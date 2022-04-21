6 years since Prince's death: Celebrations, movie screenings in Minnesota

Today is a somber anniversary for music fans, marking six years since Prince died from an accidental overdose.

He was found dead at his Paisley Park home in Chanhassen on April 21, 2016. Prince was just 57 years old.

Investigators say the music legend thought he was taking Vicodin, but instead took a counterfeit pill laced with fentanyl. No charges were ever filed because it was unclear where the pills came from. After his death, fans came from around the world to pay their respects.

Paisley Park has since been turned into a Prince museum, which is hosting a sold-out remembrance event Thursday night.

Purple Rain screenings

Some local theaters will also be showing Prince's movie "Purple Rain" Thursday as a tribute to the musician.

B&B Theatres at the Mall of America in Bloomington will be showing the film at 7 p.m. The movie theater will be donating $1 of all concessions sold to Kamryn and Friends, a local nonprofit working to revitalize Black-owned business impacted by the 2020 protests and riots.

The Parkway Theater in Minneapolis is screening Purple Rain at 8 p.m. with pre-movie storytelling competition at 7:30 p.m. Ten people will get 2 minutes each on stage to tell their great stories of meeting or seeing Prince, and the winner will receive a Paisley Park gift card. Doors open at 7 p.m. and you can buy tickets here.

