Tickets to Celebration 2022 at Paisley Park on sale this week

Prince's Paisley Park will host Celebration 2022 this summer, bringing back the festival after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The four-day festival will be held at Paisley Park in Chanhassen from June 2-5, 2022, with tickets going on sale Thursday, April 7.

Few details about this year’s festival have been revealed. Organizers say details, including programming and guests, will be released Thursday morning.

"We want to thank you for your patience in this announcement. With the state of live events being on hold up until recently, we wanted to be confident that we would be able to host a successful in-person event without risking last-minute cancellation," a news release said.

Event organizers said they’ll do "everything we can" to ensure announcements about future Celebration festivals are made further in advance.

Meanwhile, Paisley Park will roll out tour tickets for this summer "in the next few days," with the majority of summer tour tickets on sale by the end of next week.