Massive Prince mural will be painted in Minneapolis, led by Hiero Veiga

It's been seven years in the making, and now in May, a new 100-foot mural in downtown Minneapolis will "Crown Our Prince."

The massive mural honoring Prince's legacy will be painted on the side of Ramp A in downtown Minneapolis. Hiero Veiga, an internationally known muralist, will lead the project with local street artists. This will be one of the largest murals in the Twin Cities.

"It is important for us to have an iconic display to show that my uncle is and not was [an icon]. We felt that Hiero demonstrated the best skill set to show the timeliness of his legacy, "said President Nelson, Prince's nephew.

"Downtown Minneapolis is family to Prince and me. Our parents met there. This mural means so much," added Tyka Nelson, Prince's sister and President's mother.

The mural painting is set to begin May 16 and will be completed on June 2. The Crown Our Prince Selection Committee has organized a block party on June 2 to honor Prince and officially unveil the mural.

About the muralist

After the mural organizers narrowed down the list of 60 original artists to 10 finalists, they took to the Prince family and the Prince Estate to select Viega as the leading artist.

"Veiga emerged as the clear choice to immortalize Prince in a larger-than-life mural," the news release states.

The self-taught artist's work has been commissioned across the world, including the exterior of Miami's Musuem of Graffiti. His most prominent works were done in participation with Pow Wow! Mural Festivals, including a mural displayed in the Bishop Museum in Honolulu, Hawaii.

"It is an honor to be selected to paint the mural of Prince," Veiga said in the news release. "This is Prince's legacy, and I will make sure that this mural makes Prince's family, fans, Minneapolis, and the world proud."

Veiga, who is based in Florida, has done murals of Kobe Bryant, Muhammad Ali, Al Pacino, George Floyd and many more.

7 years in the making

Mural organizers Sharon Smith-Akinsanya and Joan Vorderbruggen began their efforts to honor Prince in 2015.

Now, they have finally gotten all the approvals needed to make it all happen. The organizers secured a home for the mural – Ramp A, owned by the City of Minneapolis and Minnesota Department of Transportation. The mural will face First Avenue, Prince's go-to music venue, at Eighth Street.

Ramp A

"[Ramp A] is the perfect location. With his mural here, in this prime location, Prince will always be remembered," the "Crown Our Prince" website states.

The project is being sponsored by U.S. Bank, Minnesota Twins, Target and Best Buy. Money raised for the mural will ensure its preservation for the next 30 years.

