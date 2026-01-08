59 ICE shooting investigations – not a single agent indicted

The Brief There were at least 59 shootings involving ICE agents from 2015-2021, with no evidence of an agent being indicted, according to records analyzed by "The Trace." ICE-involved shootings took place in parking lots, strip malls, intersections and at moving vehicles, similar to the deadly shooting in Minneapolis on Wednesday. State law enforcement agencies have stepped back from participating in federal ICE shooting investigations.



Federal immigration agents faced no criminal charges following 59 shootings examined by "The Trace" and "Business Insider" as part of its investigation Armed and Untouchable: Ice’s History of Deadly Force.

What we know:

Investigations involving ICE agents are typically highly secretive with very few public records to shed light on how the agency investigates its own agents. The records obtained by independent journalist Lila Hassan offer a window into at least 59 shootings which took place between 2015 and 2021.

"The takeaway is that the ICE agents never get indicted for criminal activity or misconduct," Hassan said, whose reporting found not a single shooting resulted in an indictment," even in instances when ICE’s narrative of a shooting was contradicted by video footage."

Minnesota kicked out of FBI investigation, it’s happened before

The day after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in her car in Minneapolis, state investigators were blocked from the FBI’s investigation.

It’s not the first time.

In 2018, a U.S. citizen was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Virginia.

"In that case, the Commonwealth [of Virginia] was investigating but bowed out because they found out that they didn’t have jurisdiction – whether or not that’s true is something that civil rights experts don’t agree on," Hassan said.

What's next:

State and local leaders plan to hold a press conference Friday morning to call for transparency and for the FBI to allow Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to collaborate with the FBI.