Minnesota’s minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2026

Minnesota will have a new minimum wage beginning on Jan. 1, 2026, as rates are adjusted for inflation.

Minnesota minimum wage

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, Minnesota’s statewide minimum wage for all employees will be raised from $11.13 to $11.41 per hour. Additionally, the 90-day training wage for workers under age 20 will increase from $9.08 to $9.31 per hour.

For workers earning the Minnesota minimum hourly wage and working 40 hours per week, annual earnings will increase from $23,150 to $23,733 in 2026, except those under 20 years old who are undergoing training in their first 90 days of employment, according to the state data.

Minneapolis and St. Paul wages

The state minimum wage rates do not apply in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum wage rates.

The minimum wage for all employers in Minneapolis and macro and large employers in St. Paul reached $15.97 in 2025. Adjusted for inflation, it will increase to $16.37. For those working 40 hours a week, annual wages will increase from $33,218 to $34,050.

Starting July 1, 2026, the minimum wage for small employers in St. Paul will increase from $15 to $16.37. For those working 40-hours per week, workers could earn $34,050 per year, up from $31,200 in 2025, according to state data.

