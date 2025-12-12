Maplewood murder: Man shoots woman after affair discovered, police say

The Brief Joseph Wiggins is charged with murder after police say he shot and killed Amy Doverspike on Dec. 10 in Maplewood. Police say that during the investigation they learned the two had an "on-again, off-again" relationship that had been discovered by Wiggins' current wife, who was in the process of leaving him. According to charges, Willis killed Doverspike before turning a handgun on himself prior to a SWAT team discovering them both.



A St. Paul man is charged with the murder of a Maplewood woman after police say his current wife found out about an affair the "on-again, off-again" couple had, and was in the process of leaving him.

Maplewood murder charges

What we know:

Joseph Raymond Wiggins, 57, is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of 55-year-old Amy Alberta Doverspike.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, around 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 10, officers were sent to an apartment building located at 2565 Ivy Avenue East in Maplewood.

Upon arrival, officers reported that they "smelled gunpowder and saw smoke in the air" when they entered the building and found Doverspike, "lying in a pool of blood" outside of apartment 109. Spent casings were found on the ground near her body, according to police.

Responding officers noted two gunshots – one to her upper right thigh and the other to her left shoulder and back area – and later found a bullet fragment in the hallway near the apartment door.

When speaking to apartment staff, police learned that Wiggins and Doverspike had a child together that is currently incarcerated for murder, and that Wiggins was currently married to another woman, but that relationship was said to be ending. The staff said that Wiggins reportedly wanted to get back together with Doverspike, but she was uninterested in rekindling the relationship.

Staff reported to police that before the shooting they were told by Wiggins’ current wife that he had threatened to kill himself, and said she had called police after he had shot himself and someone else.

One text reportedly sent from Wiggins read, "Thanks for everything. I’m fading. I’m scared. God forgive me."

Wiggins then reportedly sent two photos showing a gunshot wound to his face, and another text saying, in part, "I killed her. I’m dying… I’m choking on my brain… You could have prevented this."

Wiggins also posted two live videos on his Facebook account, during which he is seen wearing the same clothing as in the photos.

Maplewood murder investigation

Dig deeper:

Police were able to obtain a search warrant to enter the apartment, which was executed by a SWAT team, charges state.

Upon entering the apartment, Wiggins was reportedly found with a cell phone in his hands, and a Smith and Wesson handgun by his feet.

Charges state that officers recovered a spent casing from inside the apartment, and Wiggins also had an empty handgun holster in his possession.

He was transported by authorities to Regions Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Charges detail that further investigation uncovered Doverspike’s children told authorities that she and Wiggins had been in an on-and-off relationship since they met.

They also both began using methamphetamine after their son was sent to prison.

Wiggins’ current wife was said to have found out about the affair, and was in the process of leaving him, charges allege.