Minnesota weather: What to expect with Thursday's snow, strong winds

The Brief Temperatures are expected to drop significantly by Thursday morning. A winter weather advisory is in place for Thursday. A warm front will pass through the state Thursday, bringing rain. Then, a cold front is expected to come through, bringing snow.



Temperatures dropping, snow and strong winds are set to come through the state Thursday.

Here's what to expect for Thursday's winter weather.

What to expect:

A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities Thursday.

A warm front overnight Wednesday will bring rain, then a cold front Thursday is expected to bring snow.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly, which could cause slippery roads for the morning and evening commute.

There is also a blizzard warning for the far northwest of Minnesota Thursday.

A wind advisory is in place for the southwest portion of the state on Thursday, which could bring wind speeds of up to 50 mph.

An inch or two of snow is expected, but road conditions will deteriorate throughout the day Thursday. As the cold front moves through the state late Thursday morning, winds could be 40–50 mph.

Due to strong winds, any snow that falls could reduce viability when driving Thursday. Temperatures are expected to fall into single digits by the evening.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Friday could see a few flurries with temperatures in the low 20s. Saturday will have occasional passing clouds and highs in the upper 20s, while Sunday is cooler, but comes with more sunshine.

Temperatures warm back into the 30s for the start of next week.