DHS says Rep. Omar’s son was not pulled over by ICE, despite claims

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is refuting claims by Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar that federal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents pulled over her son while he was making errands.

What we know:

Speaking with WCCO Sunday Morning, Rep. Omar told Esme Murphy that "Yesterday, after he [her son] made a stop at Target, he did get pulled over by [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents, and once he was able to produce his passport ID, they did let him go."

The comments sparked concern from fellow lawmakers and Minnesotans alike amid ongoing federal immigration enforcement raids throughout the Twin Cities.

The other side:

However, since the comments, DHS has officially contradicted Rep. Omar’s statements, saying, in part, that agents have "zero record" of such an incident, and such accusations "demonize ICE as part of a PR stunt."

Dig deeper:

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has deployed additional ICE agents in the Twin Cities to target the Somali community. According to U.S. Census Bureau data, Minnesota has the largest Somali population in the U.S., with about 107,000 currently present.

Rep. Omar was born in Somalia and earned her citizenship in 2000.