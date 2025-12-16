Online threats prompt Burnsville, District 196 high school closures Tuesday

The Brief District 196 high schools are closed Tuesday due to potential online threats. Burnsville High School and Alternative High School are also sending students home early and canceling classes after threats were posted online. This comes as Eastview High School notified families it investigated social media threats on Monday, but found nothing supporting the claim.



Several high schools within the Twin Cities metro area closed Tuesday morning due to "potential online threats."

District 196 high schools closed Tuesday

What we know:

The Apple Valley Police Department said they were informed of "multiple concerning messages posted online that referenced possible harm directed at several high schools within Independent School District 196."

District officials said they are working with local law enforcement, and "out of an abundance of caution" high school campuses will be closed on Tuesday.

"We are acting with safety as our first priority to cancel schools today to allow law enforcement to fully investigate this situation," the message read.

Students already at the school are being dismissed and will be transported home by buses.

High schools within the district include Apple Valley High School, Rosemount High School, Eagan High School, Eastview High School, and School of Environmental Studies, according to the district website.

What we don't know:

Police are working to determine the individuals involved and where the posts originated from. The situation remains under investigation.

FOX 9 reached out to District 196 for more information.

Burnsville sending high school students home Tuesday

What else:

Burnsville High School and Burnsville Alternative High School are canceling classes on Tuesday and sending students home following an online threat posted this morning, according to messages sent out by the school.

Principal Jesus Sandoval informed families the school entered a "hold state" at 7:50 a.m. as a precaution while the school and the Burnsvile Police Department investigate.

"This is part of our standard response protocol. We brought students into school and into their classes, and we will keep students in classrooms with classes conducted as usual," the message read.

School officials ultimately decided to cancel school "as a precaution." The dismissal process will begin at around 9:25 a.m., and staff will remain at the school until the students leave.

"Student and staff safety is our top priority. We will continue to work with Burnsville police and keep families informed of any updates," the message read. "We do have Police on campus to support and help with safety dismissal procedures."

Eastview High School investigated social media threats Monday

Dig deeper:

The district-wide closure came one day after Eastview High School alerted families to a concerning social media post suggesting a possible threat against the school. In two messages sent Monday, obtained by FOX 9, Eastview officials said they were working with Apple Valley Police Department to identify the source of the post but had been unable to find "specific, actionable, or confirming information" to support the claim.

Eastview High School remained open on Monday, and school officials urged families with safety concerns to contact Apple Valley Police Department or the school directly and not post it on social media.

"Do not contribute to the gossip or rumor by reposting or sharing the unconfirmed information," the message read.

What we know:

It's currently unknown if the threat Eastview was investigating on Monday is connected to Tuesday's closure.

FOX 9 has reached out to Eastview High School for more information.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.