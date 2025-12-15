New laws in Minnesota that go in effect Jan. 1, 2026

The Brief Several new laws go into effect in Minnesota on Jan. 1, 2026, including Minnesota's new paid leave law. The Paid Family and Medical Leave Law allows up to 20 weeks of leave and paid benefits. Other laws include an increase to watercraft surcharges, no more shotgun zones for deer hunting and more.



From the new paid leave law to increased watercraft surcharges, several new laws are set to take effect in Minnesota on Jan. 1, 2026. Here's a list.

Minnesota's new paid leave law

Minnesota's new Paid Family and Medical Leave Law, which allows up to 20 weeks of leave and paid benefits, will take effect starting Jan. 1, 2026. Minnesota is the 13th state with a paid family and medical leave law.

How does it work?:

The law will provide up to 20 weeks of paid leave per year for eligible employees, including 12 weeks of personal medical leave and 12 weeks of family leave, both capped at 20 weeks total.

Who is covered?

The leave is available for most workers in Minnesota but doesn't cover federal employees, tribal employees, seasonal hospitality workers, independent contractors, self-employed workers, postal workers, or railroad employees.

You need to have earned at least $3,900 the previous year to be eligible for the leave program.

What events are covered?

You can take paid leave to care for yourself during serious health conditions, like surgery, injury, a chronic condition, pregnancy, and childbirth, and other health needs certified by your provider.

For family leave, it covers bonding with a child through birth, adoption, or foster placement, caring for a family member with a serious health issue, supporting a military family member called for active duty, or responding to a safety issue, including domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking, for you or a family member.

How much are you paid?

While on leave, you receive a part of your normal pay, typically between 55% and 90% of your regular wages. The maximum amount you can receive is set at the state's average, which is currently $1,423 per week.

To pay for the leave program, starting in January, employers are allowed to collect a 0.44% premium from worker wages.

How much time can you take?

In a single year, you can take up to 20 weeks of total leave but each type of event (family leave or medical leave) is capped at 12 weeks. So, for example, if you need time off for a serious health issue, you can only take a maximum of 12 weeks of leave for that issue alone.

The leave can be taken in a single block or intermittently in smaller blocks of time.

What job protections are there?

For the most part, the law requires you to be restored to your same job or an equivalent position after returning from leave. Job protections start 90 days after your date of hire. Employers are forbidden from interfering or retaliating against you for utilizing your leave.

Rest, meal break lengths specified in state law

Why you should care:

Starting Jan. 1, workers will be allowed a rest break of at least 15 minutes or enough time to use the nearest restroom, whichever is longer, within each of four consecutive hours of work. Currently, state law only says "adequate time."

The law also says at least a 30-minute meal break must be provided by employers for every six consecutive hours worked. The current requirement is "sufficient time to eat."

Increased boat surcharge and fees

By the numbers:

The annual watercraft surcharge that funds invasive species control is increasing from $10.60 to between $14 and $62, depending on the boat size, type and use, starting on Jan. 1.

Additional fees will also go in effect come Jan. 1, including increased water-use permit processing fees and water-use permit application fees, which will be credited to the water management account in the natural resources fund.

No more shotgun zone

Local perspective:

Starting Jan. 1, a law that established a "shotgun zone" that restricted deer hunters to only using shotguns, muzzleloaders and handguns in a portion of southern Minnesota will be repealed. After Jan. 1, 2026, hunters anywhere in the state can use all legal firearms for deer hunting during the regular firearms season, unless a county in the former shotgun zone adopts an ordinance that restricts their use.

Order for protection against financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult

What the law does:

This new law contains a provision that aims to better protect vulnerable adults from exploitation and scams. According to the law, "a petitioner may petition the court for an order for protection against financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult seeking injunctive relief and any other equitable remedy the court deems appropriate."

Relief, such as prohibiting direct or indirect contact with the vulnerable adult and freezing the vulnerable adult's assets and line of credit, may be provided if the court finds the vulnerable adult is:

In imminent danger or is being financially exploited

There is a likelihood of irreparable harm and nonavailability of an adequate remedy

The threatened injury to the vulnerable adult outweighs the possible harm to the responded

And an order protects the vulnerable adult's financial security

Filing fees are waived for both parties under this law. A court hearing must be held within 14 days of receiving the petition, unless a temporary ex parte order is issued.

Changes to Minnesota elections: Absentee ballots

What the law does:

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, a person who requests an absentee ballot must provide a Minnesota driver's license or state ID card number and the last four digits of their Social Security Number. That is, unless the applicant certifies they do not possess one of those numbers.

This was among several provisions in the new law related to elections. Some of the others include:

A person or entity mailing an absentee ballot application must include the following statement in a way that is clearly visible when the mailing is opened: "This mailing is not an official election communication from a unit of government. This [absentee ballot application or sample ballot] has not been included at the request of a government official." If a sample ballot is enclosed, the statement must also include the following: "This is a sample ballot, not an official ballot. You cannot cast the enclosed sample ballot."

A person who applies for candidacy must include the phonetic pronunciation of the candidate's name or a certification that the candidate will use the applicable technology’s default pronunciation.

Dig deeper:

You can find a list of every law passed during the 2025 Minnesota Legislature here.