Senate District 29 primary decides candidates for special election

The Brief A special primary election was held on Tuesday to fill the vacant seat left by Republican Sen. Bruce Anderson, who died in July. Michael Holmstrom Jr. won the republican nomination with XXX of the votes, while Louis McNutt won the DFL nomination with XXX Another special primary election occurred for Senate District 47, left vacant by former Sen. Nicole Mitchell. The special election for the two Senate districts is scheduled for Nov. 4, 2025.



A special election primary for Minnesota Senate District 29, held on Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Sen. Bruce Anderson has led to the nominations of GOP candidate Michael Holmstrom Jr. and Louis McNutt to represent the DFL ticket.

MN Senate District 29

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a Writs of Special Election to fill the vacancy in Senate District 29, which includes parts of Hennepin and Meeker counties, and much of Wright County.

According to results from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office, Michael Holmstrom Jr. defeated two other Republican challengers, Rachel Davis and Bradley Kurtz.

Holmstrom won with 73% of the vote. Kurtz was his closest challenger at nearly 22%.

What's next:

Holmstrom will face Louis McNutt, the sole DFL candidate on the ballot, in November.

A special primary election for Minnesota Senate District 47, which was left vacant by Sen. Nicole Mitchell, after she resigned in July following a jury finding her guilty of first-degree burglary, was also held on Tuesday.

Both special elections for the two Senate Districts will be held on Election Day, Nov. 4, 2025.

Local perspective:

According to his campaign website, Holmstrom is a small business owner and a longtime Republican activist. McNutt is a worker with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and a member of the union representing DOT workers.

Bruce Anderson death

Dig deeper:

Anderson, 75, died unexpectedly on July 21, 2025.

He began his legislative career in 1995, focusing on issues such as agriculture, energy, rural economic development, broadband access and public safety.



Anderson, a Republican, was first elected to the Minnesota Senate in 2012, and was actively serving at the time of his death.

Before entering politics, he served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and in the Minnesota Air National Guard and U.S. Air Force Reserves.