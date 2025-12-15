Feds announce ‘targeted review’ of Minnesota unemployment, nutrition fraud

The Brief The U.S. Department of Labor says a "targeted review" will be conducted of several benefits programs in Minnesota. The review comes after "concerns of recent reports of fraud, waste and abuse [that] might compromise the integrity" of Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Program. The review will be aimed at "alleged discoveries" found within programs including Minnesota’s Federal Child Nutrition Program, Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention Autism Program, and Housing Stability Services Program.



Saying it will be targeting "recent discoveries of widespread fraud," the U.S. Department of Labor has announced it will conduct a "targeted review" of several of Minnesota’s benefits programs.

Minnesota fraud investigated

What we know:

In a letter sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the federal agency stated that "concerns of recent reports of fraud, waste and abuse might compromise the integrity" of Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Program.

According to the letter, the targeted review will be aimed at "alleged discoveries" found within several benefits programs, including Minnesota’s Federal Child Nutrition Program, Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention Autism Program, and Housing Stability Services Program.

Dig deeper:

The federal government has increasingly begun to target Minnesota’s programs as the source of fraud.

A letter on behalf of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) last week stated the agency is "increasingly concerned with the performance and integrity of Minnesota’s Medicaid program" that require immediate action, or the state’s federal Medicaid funding could be withheld from programs.

Minnesota's Housing Stabilization Services program halted payments on Oct. 31, after multiple criminal indictments alleging widespread fraud. Launched in 2020, the program aimed to help seniors and people with disabilities secure housing.

Minnesota was also notoriously the home of the Feed our Future scheme — the largest embezzlement of pandemic-era funds found to date in the nation.

What they're saying:

"I am appalled at what we are hearing about potential fraud coming from numerous benefits programs in Minnesota. If there has been any related abuse of our UI systems, it will not be tolerated, and I trust our specialized strike team to get to the bottom of this and report their findings directly to me," said Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer in a statement accompanying the announcement. "Our mission to protect American workers remains unchanged, and I will not allow malicious actors to destroy the integrity of this trusted program."

Walz fraud prevention program

Big picture view:

Following the heightened scrutiny, and increased calls for transparency following revelations of fraud, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced the creation of a new statewide fraud prevention program on Dec. 12.

The new initiative is said to utilize outside experts from a forensic accounting team and report to an independent director of program integrity, Tim O'Malley.